Best Of ‘The Voice’ Top 12: Jesse Larson, Chris Blue, & Stephanie Rice

By Rami Abou-Sabe

America’s favorite singing competition The Voice pushes on through the live rounds, as we’re down to just 12 contestants. The top singers faced off on NBC Monday night (Apr. 24), with one unlucky musician ready to be sent home Tuesday.

Frontrunner Chris Blue’s dominant take on Al Green was a foregone conclusion, but a number of other contestants laid down impressive performances. Stephanie Rice chose Dido’s “White Flag,” perhaps the most daring selection of the night. Rice made coach Alicia Keys proud with stirring performance. Vanessa Ferguson returned to form with “A Song for You,” showcasing her unique tone, impressive control, and Keys-like stage presence.

Jesse Larson’s stunning “Make You Feel My Love” showcased the larger-than-life rocker’s intimate side as he ditched his guitar for the first time this season. Larson’s soulful delivery and emotional outpouring won over the crowd and judges alike. Team Adam kept the momentum rolling with Lilli Passero’s scorching “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.” While it was a weak song choice, Passero sang with equal parts poise and fire.

Check out the best performances from the Top 12 below, and let us know who you voted for!

Stephanie Rice, “White Flag”

Chris Blue, “Love and Happiness”

Vanessa Ferguson, “A Song for You”

Jesse Larson, “Make You Feel My Love”

Lilli Passero, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”