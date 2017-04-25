Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 4/25

CBK is better then ever! Now, it is three times a day at 6:45, 7:45, and 8:45!

Listen to the 7:45 game above with Shannon From Somerville.

In a recent interview, Blake Lively stated she was open to the possibility of a Gossip Girl revival saying, “why not?” Who did Lively play on the show?

Renee Zellweger turns 48 today. Who was she engaged to and also co-starred with in the movie “Me, Myself & Irene”?

Chris Pratt doesn’t like taking photos with fans because it’s usually just an opportunity for them to “steal a moment to brag about later.” He says he usually suggests a handshake instead. He starred at Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. What is the name of the fictional town that it is based in?

The Chainsmokers put up a banner at their Pittsburgh show . . . that misspelled the word “Pittsburgh.” Spell it properly.

15 years ago today in 2002 Lisa Lopes of TLC passed away after a car accident. Name all three girls nicknames in the group.

Listen to the 8:45 game above with Jennifer from Plymouth

The California home where Marilyn Monroe was found dead is on the market for $6.9 million. What President did she have an affair with?

Scott Baio got some backlash over uninformed comments he made about his former Happy Days co-star Erin Moran’s death. “Happy Days” critics coined this phrase which is still used today to describe a T.V. episode in which there is a gimmick or unlikely occurrence that is seen as a desperate attempt to keep viewers’ interest. It’s called Jumping The ____.

The original three members of Bananarama are touring together for the first time since 2008. Which of their three biggest songs was used in a major marketing campaign by Gillette razors? Venus, Cruel Summer or I Heard a Rumor?

Faye Dunnaway says she still feels guilty about announcing the wrong Best Picture winner at the Oscars this year. Which award did the envelope she aand Warren Beatty read from on stage actually contain?

Someone ranked all the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from worst to best. With the worst being “The Incredible Hulk” and the best being The first Avengers movie. Name the supervilliain in the Avengers played by Tom Hiddleston.