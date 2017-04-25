Google Using Its Search Engine To Help Fight Fake News

By: Eric Donnelly

Everyone is sick of fake news — and that includes Google.

Mashable is reporting that Google will be fighting against fake news by using its own search engine. “Google announced on Tuesday that it’s tweaking its search engine to scuttle misleading or false content, a major move for the company and the world considering Google’s dominance in search. The changes will include alterations to the search engine’s algorithms that choose which pages to surface in response to queries.”

This move follows a lot of backlash from the general public that they have yet to do a lot to combat this issue of fake news.

“Google will also update its ‘Search Quality Rate Guidelines,’ which are used by human evaluators of Google’s search engine results. The guidelines will now include options for identifying misleading information, unexpected offensive results, hoaxes, and ‘unsupported conspiracy theories.'”

Too much spam pops up on the search engine so hopefully that goes away too tbh.