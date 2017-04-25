The Untold Romance Of Alanis Morissette And Dave Matthews

By Rami Abou-Sabe

It was the winter of ’97. Dave Matthews Band was riding high on the success of Crash, while Alanis Morissette‘s Jagged Little Pill put the singer-songwriter on the map. And you couldn’t go 10 minutes without hearing one of the two quintessential nineties acts on the radio.

RELATED: Exclusive Q&A: Boyd Tinsley Talks New DMB Album, Steve Lillywhite, And LeRoi Moore

Other than the occasional grunge infiltration, DMB’s roots-rock and Morissette’s angst-pop dominated the late-nineties airwaves. Perhaps then, it comes as no surprise that Morissette and Matthews struck up a romance in the cold months of ’97/’98.

The duo shared studio time for DMB’s masterwork Before These Crowded Streets as Morissette provided ethereal backing vocals to the revolutionary dirge “Don’t Drink the Water” and a stunning verse to “Spoon,” arguably Matthews’ finest work as a lyricist.

Crowded Streets and the Matthews/Morissette duet “Spoon” hit shelves April 28th, 1998, but it wasn’t until November of that year that the first clues of their doomed romance appeared. Morissette released her Jagged follow-up, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, November 3rd with the ultra-honest single “Unsent” on the back half.

“Unsent” is a unique arrangement made up of five vignettes detailing Morissette’s failed romantic exploits. The opening verse finds Morisette pining for “Matthew,” an unavailable musician who is already tied to another woman. Besides the not-so-subtle play on words using Dave’s last name as the character’s first, Morissette draws an even clearer connection in the music video as “Matthew” tests out new music on Morissette’s character.

“Dear Matthew, I like you a lot / I realize you’re in a relationship with someone right now, and I respect that,” Morissette sings. “I would like you to know that if you’re ever single in the future, and you want to come visit me in California / I would be open to spending time with you and finding out how old you were when you wrote your first song.”

Looking at Dave’s side of the story, the timeline squares up. Despite a rocky early-nineties romance with Julia Grey, the inspiration behind “I’ll Back You Up,” “Halloween,” and “Grey Street,” Matthews had settled down with now-wife Ashely by the middle of the decade. Dave and Ashley were married shortly-there-after in 2000. Even if Matthews hoped to return Morissette’s advances, the timing just wasn’t right.

But as they say, time heals all wounds. “Spoon” has become one of the most sought-after tunes in DMB’s expansive catalog, and Morissette clearly holds no ill will towards her one-time crush and “Unsent” inspiration.

Morissette posted a heartwarming picture of the two young stars for the 2014 anniversary of DMB’s seminal album.