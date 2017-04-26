Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 4/26

Now Can’t Beat Kennedy is on at 6:45, 7:45, and 8:45!

NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring at the end of the 2017 Cup Series season. Name the well known race that kicks off the cup series every year that takes place in a popular Florida beach town.

Andie Macdowell just did her first nude work in a movie called “Love After Love”, at the age of 59. As for why it took so long she says she didn’t want to make her children uncomfortable. McDowell has been a spokeswoman for which cosmetic company since 1986 celebrating 30 years with them in 2016.

Former King of Queens star Kevin James turns 52 today. He now stars in what popular CBS show that has his name in it?

It’s being reported there’s a Madonna biopic in the works about her early years but according to Madonna’s Instagram yesterday she isn’t very happy saying “only I can tell my story.” Which Madonna hit came first?

It’s been 20 years since Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion where Michele claimed to invent what?

Comedian Kathy Griffin got in over her head babysitting North & Saint West over the weekend & of course Grandma Kris was there to document the whole thing via Twitter. Kathy’s reality show on Bravo that ran from 2005-2010 was Kathy Griffin: My Life On The ___ List.

It didn’t take long for Amber Herd to move on from Johnny Depp & she’s moved on with new boyfriend Elon Musk. He is the CEO & co-founder of what automaker?

The “Lion King” remake has its Timon and Pumba: Seth Rogen will voice Pumba & Billy Eichner will voice Timon. The only main character without any rumors around who will voice it is Zazu who is what type of animal in the film?

Reese Witherspoon is giving many people hope saying that “there’s a possibility there” for a Big Little Lies Season 2. She co-stars alongside which 2 actresses in the HBO series?

1st Lady Melania Trump turns 47 today. What is her Secret Service Code Name?

