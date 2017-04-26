Ed Sheeran Invites Terminally Ill Fan Backstage

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ollie Carrol, a six-year-old boy from the U.K., has Batten Disease. The genetic neurological disorder has left Ollie unable to speak, see, or stand on his own. Ollie is also a big-time Ed Sheeran fan.

RELATED: Chris Martin Surprises Bedridden Coldplay Fan With Hospital Visit

Through the power of a social media campaign dubbed “Ollie’s Army Battling Against Battens,” Carrol and his parents were invited backstage at the Manchester Arena Saturday (Apr. 22) where they had the opportunity to hang out with Ollie’s musical hero.

“As soon as Ed walked into the room and spoke, Ollie’s eyes lit up and a smile spread across his face,” said Ollie’s mother Lucy.

Sheeran’s music has gotten Ollie through his many hospital visits, and even become a comfort to younger sister Amelia, also battling Batten.

Read the Carrol’s open letter after the backstage visit below, and watch the heartwarming recap video up top.