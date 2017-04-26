Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Ed Sheeran Invites Terminally Ill Fan Backstage

April 26, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, Ollie Carrol, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ollie Carrol, a six-year-old boy from the U.K., has Batten Disease. The genetic neurological disorder has left Ollie unable to speak, see, or stand on his own. Ollie is also a big-time Ed Sheeran fan.

Through the power of a social media campaign dubbed “Ollie’s Army Battling Against Battens,” Carrol and his parents were invited backstage at the Manchester Arena Saturday (Apr. 22) where they had the opportunity to hang out with Ollie’s musical hero.

“As soon as Ed walked into the room and spoke, Ollie’s eyes lit up and a smile spread across his face,” said Ollie’s mother Lucy.

Sheeran’s music has gotten Ollie through his many hospital visits, and even become a comfort to younger sister Amelia, also battling Batten.

Read the Carrol’s open letter after the backstage visit below, and watch the heartwarming recap video up top.

