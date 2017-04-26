John Legend Makes Costco Sound Sexy

By Rami Abou-Sabe

John Legend stopped by The Late Show Tuesday night (Apr. 25) to promote his new album Darkness and Light.

Host Stephen Colbert challenged the “All of Me” singer to make everyday phrases sound sexy in a bit called “John Legend Makes Mundane Things Sound Sexy.”

“Honey, I’m runnin’ out to the Costco / There’s no such thing as too many paper towels,” Legend crooned over a jazzy standard.

Legend switched up keys and turned his talents to delicate laundry singing, “Baby, my beige turtleneck is pilling / So please wash it inside out / Tumble dry, tumble dry, tumble dry low.”