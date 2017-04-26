The TV Shows That Could Be Affected By Impending Writers’ Strike

By Rami Abou-Sabe

TV fans might remember the infamous 2007-2008 writers strike, halting production of many top shows and drastically affecting viewership numbers across the board. Now, another shake-up is looming.

If the Writers Guild of America — which represents television and film writers — can’t reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers by Monday (May 1), the guild has authorized another strike.

RELATED: Matt Damon Gets Bumped From A United Flight On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The issue on the table? How much writers earn per episode. Wage rates were last set in the old model of broadcast television, and haven’t been updated to reflect the rapidly changing landscape of content consumption. Episodic pay rates are considerably higher for broadcast than streaming options. As viewers stream more and more television content away from their cable boxes, the average writer earns less and less per episode.

Late shows that produce daily content are at the highest risk come May 2nd, the first possible day for a strike. Shows like Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will feel the immediate effects.

Scripted shows ramping up production like the eighth season of The Walking Dead are also at risk. American Horror Story, Jessica Jones, The Mindy Project, American Crime Story, and the first seasons of Inhumans & Star Trek: Discovery will also feel the brunt of the shake-up.

Netflix cash cows Stranger Things and Orange is the New Black have both wrapped production and should be safe. Additionally, reality programming like The Voice and The Bachelor could see a boost in ratings as scripted television takes a hit.

As the Writers Guild and Motion Picture Alliance continue their negotiantions this week, we will update this story with any new information. Stay tuned.