Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 4/27

Listen above for the 7:45 game with Deb from Franklin!

22 years ago this week in 1995, Courtney Love turned down “Playboy” magazine’s $1 million offer to pose nude. What was the name of her alternative rock band that she formed in 1989?

Although The Rock only joined the Fast & Furious squad a few years ago, Variety is reporting he’s being eyed for a spin off alongside Charlize Theron & Jason Statham’s characters. Which Fast & Furious film was the Rock’s first?

Bachelor Chris Soules’s arrest for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash seems to be raising more questions than answers including a 2005 DUI charge & other run-ins with the law. His nickname during his time as the Bachelor was Prince what?

Paris Jackson is majorly channeling Marilyn Monroe in her latest photo shoot as the new IT girl for Vanity Fair. Her father, Michael Jackson, was married in 1994 to who before marrying Paris’ mother?

Steve Urkel is 40 this week. What was his catch phrase?

Listen above for the 8:45 game with Elizabeth From Billerica!

Fixer Upper leading lady Joanna Gaines addressed the rumor she is leaving the hit HGTV remodeling show to start a cosmetic line saying the rumors are untrue. She stars in the show with her husband. What’s his name?

Reality show starlet Kim Zolciak Biermann has confirmed she will likely return to where she got her start, The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Who was not a member of the original cast? NENE LEAKES, SHEREE WHITFIELD, or KANDI BURRESS?

This actor may be reprising his role as sarcastic mathematician Dr. Ian Malcolm from 1993’s Jurassic Park & 1997’s The Last World: Jurassic Park in the new Jurassic World sequel out next year. Name the actor.

Earlier this week via Snapchat & with the help of her assistants & hubby John Legend, Chrissy Teigen reenacted several scenes from the Devil Wears Prada wearing only a towel. True or false, John Legend is a stage name?

Jersey Shore alum Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is opening up about his addiction issues saying he’s now been sober for 18 months. On MTVs hit reality show Jersey Shore, what did the acronym GTL stand for?