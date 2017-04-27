Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Johnny Depp Takes Over Disney Ride As Captain Jack Sparrow

April 27, 2017 11:03 AM
By Rami Abou-Sabe

Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow May 26th in Dead Men Tell No Lies, the fifth and final installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

In an effort to promote the film (which Depp surely hopes will provide a much-needed boost to the once untouchable star’s formidable career), Depp made an appearance at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The movie star donned tattered pirate’s garb and surprised fans on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Delighted park-goers quickly took to social media to share clips of the sighting. Check out the footage below.

