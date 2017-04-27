Johnny Depp Takes Over Disney Ride As Captain Jack Sparrow

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Johnny Depp is set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow May 26th in Dead Men Tell No Lies, the fifth and final installment of Pirates of the Caribbean.

In an effort to promote the film (which Depp surely hopes will provide a much-needed boost to the once untouchable star’s formidable career), Depp made an appearance at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The movie star donned tattered pirate’s garb and surprised fans on Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Delighted park-goers quickly took to social media to share clips of the sighting. Check out the footage below.

Johnny Depp spent his day at Disneyland surprising guests on Pirates. I could die. pic.twitter.com/rxPm1GdRHu — Amanda (@ItsMandizzle) April 27, 2017

You know those little Disney Myths like…Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well… pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017