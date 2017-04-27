Katy Perry, LCD Soundsystem, and Melissa McCarthy Coming To ‘SNL’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Saturday Night Live announced a heavy-hitting slate of musical performances and hosts for May’s lineup Wednesday (Apr. 26).

Kicking off May 6, Star Trek‘s Chris Pine will host alongside James Murphy and LCD Soundsystem. The following weekend (May 13) host Melissa McCarthy will undoubtedly reprise her Sean Spicer impersonation. Sister-band Haim is slated as the musical guest on the 13th.

Wrapping up, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host May 20 with a performance from none other than Katy Perry. Perry fanatics can hope to hear the debut of the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer’s recently announced new single, “Bon Appétit.”

The looming writers’ strike, set to begin May 2, could derail SNL through May and beyond. So let’s just hope both sides can get something worked out by the 6th.