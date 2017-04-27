Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Katy Perry’s “Bon Appétit” Single Cover Is Frighteningly Great

April 27, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Bon Appetit, Katy Perry, SNL, Twitter

By: Eric Donnelly

This takes bon appétit to a whole new level…

Katy Perry took to Twitter last night to debut the cover art for her new single “Bon Appétit.” The artwork is so frightening that it’s pretty great.

The “Firework” singer confirmed many rumors with the social post. People thought Ariana Grande would be featured, but nope — Migos is on the track. The song will drop this Friday April 28th. Plus, with her recent booking on SNL it’s obvious she’ll perform it there.

Get excited Katy Cats!

