Katy Perry’s “Bon Appétit” Single Cover Is Frighteningly Great

By: Eric Donnelly

This takes bon appétit to a whole new level…

Katy Perry took to Twitter last night to debut the cover art for her new single “Bon Appétit.” The artwork is so frightening that it’s pretty great.



Compliments of the chef: 4.28.17 👩🏼‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/zG3m2ex0Ws — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 26, 2017

The “Firework” singer confirmed many rumors with the social post. People thought Ariana Grande would be featured, but nope — Migos is on the track. The song will drop this Friday April 28th. Plus, with her recent booking on SNL it’s obvious she’ll perform it there.

Get excited Katy Cats!