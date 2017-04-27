UberEats Now Available In Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The ubiquitous ride-hailing service, Uber, has unveiled UberEats in Boston. Brand new to New England as of Thursday (Apr. 27), the food delivery platform allows users to order from many of the area’s top dining options.

Popular hotspots like Union Square Donuts, The Chicken and Rice Guys, and Regina’s Pizza are currently available on the app. Other options include the tapas style Toro in the South End, Greek-inspired Saloniki out of Fenway & Cambridge, and Little Donkey on Mass Ave.

A $4.99 delivery fee will be added to all orders, with increased rates when demand outweighs the number of drivers on the road (similar to surge pricing).

Users have the ability to sort restaurants by popularity or distance, with filter settings for dietary restrictions and price.

Check out a screengrab of the app below, and get-to-ordering!