Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 04-28

745 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Keri From Billerica

“Mothers Day” is fast approaching with it being only 16 days away now if you’re not prepared. Hallmark says it’s the 3rd biggest greeting card giving holiday. Name the two above it.

James Earl Jones is receiving a lifetime achievement TONY award. TRUE OR FALSE: known for his voice work, along with being the voice of Darth Vader from Star Wars and Mufasa from Lion King, he is the voice for Arby’s restaurants.

The former king of late night Jay Leno turns 67 years old today. Who briefly hosted the tonight show instead of Leno in 2010 but Leno was given back the reigns due to poor ratings.

11 years ago this week construction began on the 1,776-foot tower for the new World Trade Center in NYC, that’s named _______________?

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince are back & reuniting for their first performance together in 12 years with 2 sets planned at European music festivals this summer. Where is the duo from? It is in the lyrics of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song?

845 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kate From Wakefield

Johnny Depp went to Disneyland the other day and surprised fans on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride, in character as Captain Jack Sparrow. Name Johnny’s

beloved ship in the films

A guy posted a picture of his grandma from 50 years ago on Reddit, because she looked just like Scarlett Johansson. Scarlett saw it and invited her to her new movie premiere so they can drink together. Which celebrity was she married to from 2008-2011?

Scott Disick revealed that he proposed to Kourtney Kardashian but then they both got scared of the media attention & decided to put it on the back burner. How many kids does the pair have?

50 years ago today in 1967, Muhammad Ali was stripped of his WBC and WBA titles when he refused to be inducted into the Army. Ali famously said, “I ain’t got no quarrel with those Vietcong.” Muhammad Ali is not his original name. What was it?

Johnny Galecki turns 42 on Sunday. He plays Leonard on “Big Bang Theory”. But he’ll always be Darlene’s geeky husband on “Roseanne” named ______

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?