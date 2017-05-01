Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

A Mix Lounge First? Someone Got Engaged In Front of James Arthur

May 1, 2017 9:35 AM
Love is in the air at the Mix Lounge, apparently!

We had up and coming artist, James Arthur performing on Friday night at a Mix Lounge event at Kowloon in Saugus, and one of our listeners used the question and answer portion of the lounge to propose.

Now, we’re not sure if it was the Saugus wings or the dulcet tones of Mr. James Arthur, but Mix listener Rodrigo got up the courage to ask his girlfriend Kelsey to marry him in front of everyone in attendance.

Kelsey said yes, and the happy couple invited the entire Karson & Kennedy show as well as James Arthur to their upcoming nuptials.

While the two have yet to set a date, they’ve already decided on their song. Say You Won’t Let Go, Arthur’s first single will be their first dance after the ceremony.

You can watch the whole proposal go down in the video player a the top of the post. Then listen below for an in-depth interview with Salt after everything went down.

