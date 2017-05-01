Can’t Beat Kennedy: Monday 5/1

Here is the 6:45! Melissa from Grafton!

A hacker who tried to blackmail Netflix ended up releasing the first 10 episodes of the new season of “Orange is the New Black,” after Netflix refused to pay them. What year was Netflix founded?

“Alien” director Ridley Scott believes aliens exist… and that they’re a lot smarter than us. What actress played Ridley, the star of the Alien franchise?

Chip Gaines from the show “Fixer Upper” is being sued for fraud by two former real estate partners. What channel does his show air on?

One year ago today, HBO finally revealed the fate of Jon Snow of “Game of Thrones.” On the show, what is the army of ancient, humanoid like creatures from beyond the wall that are making their way towards Westeros called?

Kelly Ripa will announce her new co-host today. “Live!” has had 67 different guest co-hosts across 195 episodes since Michael Strahan bailed. Which of these three has NOT co-hosted?

Here is the 7:45! Kyle from North Harborough!

Ciara and Russell Wilson are parents. They have a new daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson. What sport does he play?

Today is May 1st hence all the Justin Timberlake “It’s gonna be May” memes all over your social media yesterday. What NSYNC song is that line from?

The new “Gong Show” will reportedly be hosted by Mike Myers . . . but he’ll be in character as a British personality named “Tommy Maitland”. It’ll premiere on June 22nd. What fictional serial killer series also has the name Mike Myers?

Tom Hanks is boycotting the NFL because they moved his favorite team the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas. For which of these movies was Tom Hanks NOT nominated for an Academy Award?

Jerry Seinfeld turned 63 over the weekend. What was the original name of his hit TV show Seinfeld?

Here is the 8:45! Steve from Waltham!

Blake Shelton always does an after-the-show shot before going back out for the encore. He dates singer Gwen Stefani who was a member of what band?

Samantha Bee’s “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special included Will Ferrell bringing his George W. Bush impression back. What is the name of the comedy video website Ferrell launched in 2007?

The Daytime Emmy’s were last night and the Ellen DeGeneres Show won for Outstanding Talk Show! Her wife, Portia De Rossi starred in the show Arrested Development back in the day. In the show, what is the family’s last name?

Four years ago today Chris Kelly, better known as the Mac Daddy of Kris Kross OD’d on a fatal mix of drugs that his mom says included cocaine and heroin. He was only 34. What was his partner, Chris Smith’s nickname?

A “Roseanne” revival is in the works, and the whole cast is onboard . . . including John Goodman, whose character died at the end of the original show. There’s no word how they plan to deal with that. What state is the show located in?

Can you beat Kennedy?