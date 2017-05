Kendrick Lamar Adds Dates to His DAMN. Tour

By Annie Reuter

Kendrick Lamar has added two dates to his upcoming 2017’s The DAMN. Tour. Due to popular demand, the rapper has extended his trek to include multiple stops in Brooklyn, New York. and Los Angeles.

Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open for the whole DAMN. tour and other guests may be announced. Lamar’s tour kicks off July 12 in Phoenix, Arizona and ends August 9 after three shows in his hometown of Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now for all dates via Ticketmaster.

Kendrick Lamar’s The DAMN. Tour Dates:

July 12 – Phoenix AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 – Dallas TX @ American Airlines Center

July 15 – Houston TX @ Toyota Center

July 17 – Duluth GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 20 – Brooklyn NY @ Barclay Center

July 21 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center

July 22 – Boston MA @ TD Garden

July 23 – Brooklyn NY @ Barclays Center

July 25 – Toronto ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 26 – Auburn Hills MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 27 – Chicago IL @ United Center

July 29 – Denver CO @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 1 – Seattle WA @ Tacoma Dome

Aug. 2 – Vancouver BC @ Rogers Arena

Aug. 4 – Oakland CA @ Oracle Arena

Aug. 5 – Las Vegas NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 – Los Angeles CA @ STAPLES Center

Aug. 8 – Los Angeles CA @ STAPLES Center

Aug. 9. – Los Angeles CA @ STAPLES Center