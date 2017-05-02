Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

15 Seconds | Karina Rae – New England Music Awards 2017

May 2, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: 15 seconds of fame, 15sof-2017, Boston, fame, Girl Next Door, indie, Karina Rae, Local, NEMAs2017, New England Music Awards, new music, unsigned, YouTube

Congrats to Boston singer and #15Seconds alum Karina Rae – named Pop Act of the Year at the New England Music Awards this past Sunday night.

We first featured Karina back in 2014 and have been rooting her on ever since. Check her original song Girl Next Door and tell us what you think!

And check out Karina Rae singing the National Anthem at Fenway Park:

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

15 seconds 2013

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!

Listen Live