Best Of ‘The Voice’ Top 11: Chris Blue, Hunter Plake, Lilli Passero

Can we just crown Chris Blue the winner of Season 12 already? Sheesh. The man’s got some pipes.

Blue’s stunning “When a Man Loves a Woman” showcased soaring vocals, infectious stage presence, and his signature throaty wails. At this point, The Voice is a race for a second place.

Fellow Team Alicia member Vanessa Ferguson received heaps of praise from the coaches for her cover of Rihanna‘s “Diamonds,” a modern song choice for one of the competitions most talented musicians.

Team Adam‘s Lilli Passero delivered an elegant performance of “Town Without Pity.” Donned in a gold gown, Passero’s voice was surrounded by lush horns, pulling inspiration from the classic James Bond openings of yore.

But perhaps the most impressive moment of the night came from Hunter Plake. Plake’s “All I Want” was a musical tour-de-force as the artist established himself as more than just a singer, making the song truly his own.