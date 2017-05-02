Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Opening After Son’s Open Heart Surgery

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Jimmy Kimmel made a tearful return to his late show Monday night (May 1). The emotional host opened Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a heartfelt monologue detailing the harrowing days following his newborn son’s birth.

Son William “Billy” Kimmel was born with a heart disease. Despite an uncomplicated labor, the Kimmel’s nurse noticed symptoms of Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia shortly after birth. Billy underwent open heart surgery to repair his pulmonary valve shortly after.

Thanks to the fast acting medical team and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Billy was sent home six days after the successful surgery.

Kimmel took the moment to thank everyone involved in saving his son’s life, naming every nurse and doctor that helped Billy and giving special thanks to his wife, Molly, whose strength through the ordeal was inspiring.

The host briefly turned political, lambasting President Trump‘s proposed budget cuts to the National Institute of Health. “If your baby is going to die, and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” Kimmel said passionately. “Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that.”

Always able to find humor in even the darkest of times, Kimmel couldn’t help but crack a few jokes. “I didn’t read them, but they meant a lot to her,” Kimmel chided his staff about cards sent to him and his wife. “Even that son of a bitch Matt Damon sent flowers,” he said, referencing their ongoing “feud.”

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, who was born with a similar heart condition, joined Kimmel on the show. White underwent three surgeries at an early age, but was never limited by his parents.

Watch Kimmel’s tearful opening up top, and see Shaun White’s advice for the new dad below.