Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Boston Calling Reveals Site Map

May 3, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Boston Calling, Chance the Rapper, Mumford & Sons, Rami Abou-Sabe, Tool

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boston Calling kicks off May 26th at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Revamped for the 2017 season, the local festival boasts a heavy-hitting lineup and a new location, leaving behind the old City Hall Plaza location for greener pastures.

RELATED: Tool, Mumford & Sons, And Chance The Rapper To Headline Boston Calling 2017

Festival organizer’s revealed the site map for the new location Wednesday (May 3). Featuring three stages, a comedy arena, and a wealth of food and drink options, attendees will get their fill at the three-day event.

Check out the full site map below, ands stay tuned to our in-depth coverage leading up to the event.

boston calling 2017 site map1 Boston Calling Reveals Site Map

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live