Boston Calling Reveals Site Map

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boston Calling kicks off May 26th at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Revamped for the 2017 season, the local festival boasts a heavy-hitting lineup and a new location, leaving behind the old City Hall Plaza location for greener pastures.

Festival organizer’s revealed the site map for the new location Wednesday (May 3). Featuring three stages, a comedy arena, and a wealth of food and drink options, attendees will get their fill at the three-day event.

Check out the full site map below, ands stay tuned to our in-depth coverage leading up to the event.