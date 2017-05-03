Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 5/3

Here is the 6:45! With Jen from Gloucester!

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie’s divorce from hubby Michael Shay is now finalized however she’s stuck “balancing out their assets” & paying him 50k. Scheana famously had a 2 year long affair with Eddie Cibrian, the ex husband of which former real housewife?

Hailee Steinfeld’s rep is flat out denying the rumors she is dating Justin Bieber saying there is no truth whatsoever. Which social media account is Bieber famous for sporadically deactivating then reactivating?

Yesterday marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts & every year JK Rowling famously apologizes for killing off one character & yesterday she apologized for killing Snape. Which character killed Snape in the last film?

Olympian Aly Raisman will be at Jimmy Fund Fit Fest presented by Reebock this Saturday at the Hatch Shell featuring cross fit, yoga, boot camp and dance. What shape is the Reebok symbol?

After much speculation, Teen Mom reality star Kailyn Lowry finally revealed the father of her 3rd baby, Chris Lopez, which comes just months after her recent divorce. Which season of Teen Mom is Kailyn from?

Here is 7:45! With Rebecca from Bridgewater!

The founders of the ill-fated Fyre Festival, Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, are being sued for $100 million in a potential class-action lawsuit from attendees. Name the female R&B singer Ja was known to collab with regularly back in the early 2000’s who was on the hook of some of his most famous songs like “always on time” and “Mesmerize”.

John Legend receiving an award from Salem State yesterday. During his early days, John Legend was hired to sing the hooks of this controversial rappers songs?

Tyrese says a sequel to his 2001 movie “Baby Boy” which also starred Ving Rhames and Taraji P Henson, is on the way. What Rapper turned actor played Tyrese’s nemesis in the film?

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas has her own Barbie doll now. What is the other type of dolls that gave Barbie serious competition when it came out in 2001?

This Sunday’s “MTV Movie and TV Awards” will have a new category called Trending and the nominees include Winona Ryder’s goody faces at the “SAG Awards” and the “Cash Me Outside” girl from “Dr. Phil.” Hanes ended up suing the Cash Me Outside girl for copyright infringement for which of their brands?

Here is the 8:45! With Nancy from Lynnfield!

Melissa McCarthy will star in a movie that mixes humans with puppets. It’s called “The Happytime Murders”. What is the CBS show that McCarthy starred in from 2010-2016 alongside Billy Gardell?

ABC reportedly wants to bring “American Idol” back . . . but it’ll most likely have to be without Ryan Secreast. Now that they’ve hired him to co-host “Live!” with Kelly Ripa. What current ABC show, which was originally hosted by Bob Saget, currently stars Alfonso Riberiro?

Ivanka Trump’s 5 year old daughter Arabella brought a plate of donuts to the Secret Service agents outside her house. What is the official state donut of Massachusetts?

Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, and Christine Baranski have joined the cast of the “Bad Moms” sequel. Whose mom does Christin Baranski regularly guest stars as on The Big Banh Theory?

It’s been revealed that Ed Sheeran will be singing in his Game of Thrones cameo. Which of the following was his first #1 hit?

Can you beat Kennedy?