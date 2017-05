This story had us belly laughing! Not all OOPS Moments involve alcohol, but this one did and and we’re happy she kept it real and called in to share. Catch us live every Wednesday 5:40 and 6:10

Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.