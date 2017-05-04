15 Seconds | Paige Davis – New England Music Awards 2017

Tonight we’re celebrating another 2017 New England Music Awards winner.

A #15Seconds alum, we are extra excited for Massachusetts artist Paige Davis who won Country Act of the Year at this year’s awards ceremony held this past weekend.

If you missed us play her song Insane on the radio tonight, check it out here and TELL US what you think!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!