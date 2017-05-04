Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 05-04

6:45am – Laura from Peabody!





Serena Williams is not finding out the sex of her baby. Which celebrity couple came under fire last year for choosing the sex of their baby girl during IVF?

Britney Spears’ manager is reportedly in talks to have Britney’s catalog turned into a Broadway production. Which song did Britney famously perform with a yellow snake at the MTV VMAs?Actor Will Arnett is 47 today. Which blonde SNL alum, & BFF of Tina Fey was he married to from 2003-2016?

Ryan Reynolds has nothing but the best to say about wife Blake Lively saying she has made him a more empathetic person. Lively played Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend in the 2010 crime thriller The Town about a group of local friends who make money doing what?

In a new interview LL Cool J said his dream duo for Lip Sync Battle would be Barack vs. Michelle Obama. In addition to hosting Lip Sync Battle, he stars on NCIS what?

7:45am- Chelsea from Hudson!

Despite being explicitly told not to go after the administration, that’s exactly what Hasan Minhaj did during his speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner (and all his jokes were brilliant). Which TV show is he a comedian on?

Janet Jackson has finally confirmed her separation from husband Wissam Al Mana while announcing new tour dates. She starred in the film Why Did I Get Married in 2007 alongside this actor who starred and directed the film. Name him.

La La Anthony was not wearing her ring at the Met Gala as there’s been trouble in paradise for her & pro Basketball player hubby Carmelo Anthony. Who are the Celtics playing tonight in Game 3 of the playoffs?

Polar Seltzer has revealed their limited edition flavors for summer that include, raspberry rosé, strawberry sunrise, and watermelon margarita. Which Massachusetts city is Polar based in?

Believe it or not, Justin Timberlake’s Rock Your Body was originally offered to Michael Jackson but he turned it down. Finish the lyric.

8:45am- Kim from Taunton!

Adam Devine is hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday. From 2013-2016 he played Haley’s boyfriend Andy on which ABC award winning comedy that also stars Ed O’Neill & Sofía Vergara?

Lance Bass of NSYNC turns 38 today. In 2006, he came out of the closet on the cover of what magazine?

49 years ago today, The Big Mac debuted at McDonald’s. Everyone knows that a Big Mac is 2 all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions….

Robin Williams’ last movie, “Absolutely Anything”, will hit theaters May 12th. Robin provides the voice of a talking dog. Which movie came under fire a few months back after TMZ released a video of what some categorize as animal abuse on set?

This week Bruno Mars took over the top spot in the Billboard Hot 100 with That’s What I Like. How many albums has Bruno released?