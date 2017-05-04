Ed Sheeran Unveils Self-Shot ‘Galway Girl’ Video

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Ed Sheeran treated fans with the release of his self-shot music video for recent single “Galway Girl” Thursday (May 4).

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Invites Terminally Ill Fan Backstage

Sheeran follows Academy Award-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan around the streets of Galway, as the pair embarks on a wild alcohol-fueled night. The duo exudes chemistry, and Sheeran’s first-person camera work is surprisingly effective.

The documentary style video shows Sheeran and Ronan drinking plenty of pints, and accidentally tossing a dart into a man’s back. When Sheeran later spills a drink on the same man, he gets knocked out – eventually waking up in an ocean-front home with Ronan by his side.

Watch the full video up top.