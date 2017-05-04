Karson Puts His Foot Down: The Luggage Edition

Karson & his wife Lana are taking a 10 year anniversary trip to Italy & Karson’s brand new luggage finally came in!

Karson’s trying his level best to keep a lid on the finances for the trip & in an effort to do so, he believes they should only be bringing a carry on bag.

To no one’s surprise, his wife Lana completely disagrees & was appalled at his luggage choice.

Click above to find out what happened!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.