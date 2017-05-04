Cash Code: Ten Chances To Win $1,000 CASH Every Weekday!

Karson Puts His Foot Down: The Luggage Edition

May 4, 2017 8:30 AM
Karson & his wife Lana are taking a 10 year anniversary trip to Italy & Karson’s brand new luggage finally came in!

Karson’s trying his level best to keep a lid on the finances for the trip & in an effort to do so, he believes they should only be bringing a carry on bag.

To no one’s surprise, his wife Lana completely disagrees & was appalled at his luggage choice.

