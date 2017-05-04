One Direction’s Niall Horan Drops Sultry ‘Slow Hands’

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, dropped slow burner “Slow Hands” Thursday morning (May 4). The woozy single marks Horan’s second foray into a promising solo career. 2016 smash “This Town” has spent 22 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

RELATED: Watch Niall Horan Perform ‘This Town’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Hazy kick drums, electric riffs, and Horan’s autotuned husk give the song a sexy grown-up vibe that is a massive departure from the musician’s first offering. “We should take this back to my place / That’s what she said right to my face,” Horan sings in the opening moments.

“Usually that’s what the guy would say,” the singer revealed about the exposition. “But we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that’s what she said right to my face. With the song, before we even wrote lyrics, we had this big track and it sounded quite sexy. So we thought that this concept would match the vibe of the song and I think we might have been right.”

Hear “Slow Hands” below.