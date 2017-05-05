Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 05-05

6:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kate from Dracut

1) Danielle Fishel turns 36 today. She played Topanga from “Boy Meets World” and “Girl Meets World”. She once dated what member of NSYNC?

2) This movie hits theaters today. Kurt Russell has a role, and according to ‘leaked’ news from Chris Pratt on Jimmy Kimmel, so does his Tango & Cash co-star

_____________?

3) SURVIVOR: GAME CHANGERS was on CBS last night. It is season 34. Where were the first Survivors placed when the show started back in 2000?

Africa, Australia, or Borneo

4) CBS will air another “Carpool Karaoke” primetime special on May 22nd . . . and it’ll feature Katy Perry and Jennifer. Which of these celebs has been

featured twice in Carpool Karaoke: Lady Gaga, Adele or Justin Bieber?

5) A new study found that ANTICIPATING pizza makes us happier than actually eating pizza! Which historic Boston pizza joint is older:

Regina Pizzeria or Santarpio’s?

7:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Kim From Milton

1) Kelly Ripa announced Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host this week on LIVE! with Kelly. True or False: Prior to the talk show, Kelly was on a Soap Opera?

2) J Lo’s World of Dance premieres at the end of the month on NBC & it’ll probably give this dance competition show on FOX a run for its money.

Name the show that’s been on air since 2005.

3) 15 years ago this week your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, swung into theaters. Name the villain in the first spider man film.

4) The Wild Beer Company, a brewery in England, has come out with a new beer called “Of The Sea” which they make with 30 live lobsters & other

ingredients from the sea. Which beer is not made by the Sam Adams Brewery here in Boston? SESSION IPA, HOPSCAPE, or PURPLE HAZE

5) What Academy Award nominated actress did Jon Bon Jovi date before hitting in big in the early 1980’s?

a) Diane Lane b) Laura Dern c) Marissa Tomei

8:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jillian From Amesbury

1) Sigmund Freud’s birthday would have been this Saturday. He has a phrase named after him an about when someone makes an unintentional error regarded as

revealing subconscious feelings. What is it called?

2) MICHAEL OHER of the Carolina Panthers was cited for assaulting an Uber driver. He was the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side”. Who played his

adoptive mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the movie?

3) Sources say Brad Pitt gave Angelina Jolie a heads-up about his “GQ” interview. What does GQ stand for?

4) Singer Nick Jonas posted a picture to Instagram of himself & actress Priyanka Chopra which is sparking romance rumors. True or false, Nick Jonas has been

in the top 10 on People’s Sexiest Men Alive list?

5) A Vermont town is giving away golden tickets Willy Wonka style and the prize is free parking for a year. Which of the following celebs do not have a

featured ice cream flavor with Vermont’s famous Ben & Jerrys? STEPHEN COLBERT, JIMMY FALLON, GARTH BROOKS

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?