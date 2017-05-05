Dave Matthews And Trombone Shorty Play ‘Everyday’ In Classroom

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In New Orleans for the annual Jazz and Heritage Festival, musicians Dave Matthews and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews made a surprise classroom appearance for an impromptu jam session.

Matthews and Andrews stopped by charter school ReNEW McDonogh #28 City Park Academy for an acoustic rendition of “Everyday.” The DMB tune was officially released on the Glen Ballard-produced 2001 album by the same name but has been around since the early Nineties as live-staple and fan favorite “#36.”

The two musicians clearly enjoyed themselves as they playfully interact with the young fans circled around their feet. Only one full song has been shared from the school visit, but Turnaround Arts has posted a short clip of a livelier jam with Andrews’ trombone front and center.

Matthews is taking the year off from touring with his band, the first time in a quarter-century that DMB won’t hit the road, but the restless musician has been travelling Europe with longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds.

The duo bring their acoustic show stateside for a set of spring dates this month.