Stephen Colbert Butchers Boston Accent

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show with a scathing take on House republican’s healtcare “victory.” While the monologue is effective, Colbert drops the ball with his Boston accent.

Detailing a provision in the new bill that allows states to set their own benefit standards, Colbert compared potential ailments in different parts of the country. “In California, you could be suffering from ‘hella foot pain, brah,'” Colbert explained in an impeccable west coast slur.

The comedian’s New England imitation, unfortunately, left much to be desired. “Whereas, in Massachusetts,” he continued, before dropping R’s and pinching vowels, “it’s ‘wicked bad gout in your Red Sox.'”

Even Colbert couldn’t keep a straight face as he played off his poor-man’s-Matt-Damon with a self-deprecating comparison to one of the industry’s finest actors. “That is a perfect Boston accent,” the late night host proclaimed to the camera, humorously comparing his acting chops to the talented Meryl Streep.

Watch Colbert’s full opening up top.