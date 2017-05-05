Zoe Saldana Wasn’t Mad Britney Spears Accidentally Revealed Her Pregnancy To The Press

By: Eric Donnelly

It’s Britney, Bitch!

According to E! News, Zoe Saldana was on BRAVO’s Watch What Happens Live! last night and thankfully one savvy watcher called in. She asked the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star if she was mad that Britney Spears accidentally revealed her twin-pregnancy to the press a while back.





The duo worked together on the classic movie Crossroads. “It’s so true” Saldana revealed. “Literally, the way that it happened was so innocent that I never even thought of holding her accountable to anything. We were on the same flight from L.A. to New York and we just talked for the duration of the flight. She has two boys. I was having twins. We had such a beautiful talk—and I forgot. It never even occurred to me to tell her not to say anything.”

Ahhhh classic Britney — she’s so adorable. “We weren’t trying to hide it; we were just trying to be discreet. And then when she disclosed it, she was just being Britney. I don’t mean that in a negative way. I mean that in the way that she lives her life in such truth.”

It’s nice to see she saw that nothing was done with malintent.