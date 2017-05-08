Coach Will Purchase Kate Spade For $2.4 Billion

By: Eric Donnelly

There will soon be less competition in the luxury handbag/accessories market!

According to CNN Money, Coach is planning to purchase competitor Kate Spade for a staggering $2.4 billion. “Coach said it expects to eventually generate $50 million in annual savings by combining the firms’ inventory management and supply chains.”

Coach is planning to keep the brand independence between the two high-profile brands. “Mickey Chadha, an analyst at Moody’s, said the purchase is the latest effort by Coach to ‘broaden its customer base to a younger, trendier millennial shopper.'”

Both brands do most of their business within the US, but it appears that initiatives to boost international sales will be broadened after the merge.