Jason Mraz & ‘Naked And Afraid’ Star Sing About Composting

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Alison Teal survived 21 says marooned on an island in Maldives for Discovery’s nearly-nude survival show, Naked and Afraid. Now, the outdoors survival expert and nature activist has teamed up with celebrities and musicians to endorse… composting.

Dubbed “The Compost Story,” Teal’s campaign enlists the help of actors Rosario Dawson, Adrian Grenier, and Amy Smart to spread her message about the personal and environmental benefits of composting.

Musician Jason Mraz has also joined the cause. The “I Won’t Give Up” singer teamed with Teal for a charming, informational video filmed at his Oceanside farm.

The pun-laden clip follows the pair around as they discuss the wonders of recycling food back into the earth. “We won’t hesitate no more, no more / It can not wait, compost, compost,” the pair sing to Mraz’s 2008 smash “I’m Yours.”

Watch the educational video up top, and find out more about Teal’s “The Compost Story” down below.