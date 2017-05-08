‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Dominate MTV Awards

By Rami Abou-Sabe

MTV wrapped their 26th annual awards show Sunday (May 7), with the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Netflix’s supernatural Stranger Things heading home big winners of the night.

Dubbed the MTV Movie & TV Awards for the fist time in a quarter-century, Sunday marked the first MTV awards show to recognize TV alongside film as well as the first major awards show with gender-neutral acting categories.

Millie Bobby Brown, who captured the hearts of America as Eleven in Stanger Things, took home Best Actor in a Show. “I want to thank the Duffer Brothers,” Brown said at the end of tearful thank-yous. “They’ve created a badass, female, iconic character that I’ve got the honor to play,” the poised young star said to thunderous applause.

Best Actor in a Movie winner Emma Watson made note of the historic moment. “The first acting award in history that doesn’t separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience,” the Beast star said. “Acting is about the ability to put yourself into someone else’s shoes – and that doesn’t have to be separated into two different categories.”

Watson and Disney’s Beast took home the prized Movie of the Year award, while the cast of Stranger Things ended the night with Show of the Year honors.

Watch Watson and Brown’s acceptance speeches below.