Amazon Announces New Echo Model With Touch Screen

May 9, 2017 12:51 PM
By: Eric Donnelly

This is the Amazon Echo we’ve all been waiting for!

Amazon announced today that there will be an updated model of the classic Amazon Echo. The new model will be a small touch screen unit complete with a camera, and of course Alexa.

Different outlets are also stating there will be more integrations for the home with this model, such as security cameras. This would make sense because there’s countless other companies that make similar products for that, such as Nest and Comcast Xfinity Home.

This echo finally looks like something I’d actually use.

