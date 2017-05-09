Amazon Announces New Echo Model With Touch Screen

By: Eric Donnelly

This is the Amazon Echo we’ve all been waiting for!

Amazon announced today that there will be an updated model of the classic Amazon Echo. The new model will be a small touch screen unit complete with a camera, and of course Alexa.



The touchscreen Amazon Echo could launch on Tuesday https://t.co/OmSy12Jt6O pic.twitter.com/4LFTUbOtRy — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 9, 2017

Different outlets are also stating there will be more integrations for the home with this model, such as security cameras. This would make sense because there’s countless other companies that make similar products for that, such as Nest and Comcast Xfinity Home.

This echo finally looks like something I’d actually use.