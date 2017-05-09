Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 05-09

6:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Rachel From Danvers
- Real Housewife Joanna Krupa & husband Romain Zago are separating after 4 years of marriage, Which real housewife franchise is she from? Miami, Atlanta or Beverly Hills?
- Diddy’s former personal chef is suing hime for wrongful termination saying she was regularly asked to make food for Diddy and his guests either during or directly after sex. What is the name of Diddy’s famous record label he founded in 1993?
- Jennifer Morrison aka Emma Swan from ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” is ending her 6 season run and will not return. On the show she is the daughter or which classic fairytale princess?
- 27 yeas ago today Sinead O’Connor refused to perform on “Saturday Night Live” after Andrew Dice Clay was named as host. She later changed her mind, and proceeded to make international news when she tore up a picture of this religious figure live on stage.
- David Spade posted a picture with the cash me outside girl and joked about how she’s not famous anymore. She responded back with “I thought dis guy was the waiter.” Name the series Spade starred in on CBS for 7 seasons from 2007-2013 where he played single playboy Russell Dunbar.
7:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Bethany From Westford
- Inspired by PRESIDENT TRUMP, Actor/Model ANTONIO SABATO JR. is running for Congress in California. He competed on DWTS in 2014, but is best known for being on what soap opera?
- Celine Dion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Titanic” by singing “My Heart Will Go On” at the “Billboard Music Awards” a week from next Sunday. What were the 2 names of the main characters in Titanic?
- 12 years ago today, Renee Zellweger and country singer Kenny Chesney were secretly married. Renee filed for an annulment 4 months later on September 15th citing “fraud”. True or False: Renee never married again after the annulment?
- Now Billy Ray Cyrus is saying that he was “half joking” about changing his name to just Cyrus. Everybody wishes he was full joking because it’s the worst idea ever. On top of being Miley’s real life dad Billy Ray played her TV Dad for all 100 episodes in Hanna Montana. What was his name on the show? Billy Ray, Johnny Ray or Robbie Ray)
- Crayola finally announced what crayon is going to replace the yellow crayon that they kicked out of the box of 24 back in March, and it’s a blue crayon. What was the specific yellow color called? Hint: It was named after a flower – DANDELION
8:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jenna From Attleboro
- On the “Today” show yesterday, Jennifer Lopez was asked how she feels about J-Rod as a relationship nickname, and she said, quote, “I don’t care. It doesn’t matter.” Name the couples that were or are attached to these nicknames. Kimye, TomKat and Brangelina.
- 21 years ago today In 1996, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen overpowered his wife with one arm . . .his only arm at Los Angeles International Airport. He was charged with spousal battery. Which of these songs is NOT a Def Leppard song? Pour Some Sugar on Me, Rock of Ages or Nothin But a Good Time?
- Kelly Ripa, Connie Chung, Wyclef Jean and Ray Liotta were among 15 inductees into the 2016 Class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Sunday. Wyclef is not originally from New Jersey though, and he even tried to run for president of his home nation in 2010. Name the Island country?
- Today is free scoop day at Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Shops to help raise awareness of the declining honeybee population. What country did Haaden-Dazs originate in? UNITED STATES, NETHERLANDS, ITALY (1961 in the Bronx)
- Real housewife Teresa Giudice could potentially be headed back to jail for allegedly failing to report traffic violations to her PO. How long did she spend in prison? 12 months, 18 months, 24 months
Can YOU Beat Kennedy?