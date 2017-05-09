‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Has Been Sentenced To Prison!!

By: Eric Donnelly

The tough star of the hit show Dance Moms will now be doing some hard time herself!

According to E! News, Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to 1-year and 1-day in prison. “The 50-year-old dance instructor was initially indicted in 2015 on 20 charges of bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets and false bankruptcy declarations after the FBI, IRS and postal inspectors conducted an investigation. She allegedly hid more than $755,000 in other bank accounts, income reportedly stemming from appearances on the show in 2012 and 2013.”

Last year, she pleaded guilty to “concealing bankruptcy assets” — she initially filed for bankruptcy back in 2010. According to reporters there, she said, “I am very sorry for what I’ve done. My name has been dragged through the mud.”

Are you shocked to hear the verdict?