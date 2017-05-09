GRAMMY Awards Set to Return to the Big Apple

By Abby Hassler

The Grammy Awards will return to New York City in 2018 for the first time since 2003. In celebration of the award show’s 60th anniversary, Music Biggest Night will take place at Madison Square Garden.

“We’ve been in L.A. for many years; we used to bounce back and forth from time to time,” Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy,” said. “With the East Coast being the home for half the membership of the Academy—certainly there’s a very vibrant, vital part of the music industry on the East Coast and in New York—and given that this is an anniversary year for us, it’s a special chance to celebrate.”

“It is very exciting that Music’s Biggest Night will be hosted by the country’s most iconic city from historic Madison Square Garden and broadcast on America’s most watched network,” Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO of CBS, said. “We greatly appreciate all the efforts of Mayor de Blasio, Jim Dolan and Neil Portnow to make this moment happen and help us create an event that promises to be one of the biggest television broadcasts of this or any other year.”

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

To promote the return, The Recording Academy worked with director Spike Lee to create a star-studded short film, “NY Stories,” which covers a musical tour of the city. Watch the short film below.