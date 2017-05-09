Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Backlash Over Health Care Comments

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears as the late night host recounted the harrowing moments following the birth of newborn baby, William. Despite Kimmel’s emotional plea for compassionate health care, many conservatives took umbrage with his statements.

Now Kimmel is back, and ready to respond.

“I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care,” Kimmel joked. “It was insensitive, it was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

The impassioned host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! shot back at critics, like former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who attacked Kimmel’s health care plan as well as his comedic talent.

Complaining about the lack of humor on American late night programs Gingrich said, “They ain’t funny, ’cause they’re too angry to be funny.”

Kimmel responded directly to Gingrich’s comments, asking, “Gee, I wonder why we’re so angry? Maybe it has something to do with – I don’t know – you?”

“Newt Gingrich does know a lot about comedy,” Kimmel continued. “This is the guy who helped lead the impeachment effort against Bill Clinton for trying to cover up his affair, while he was having an affair! That is… That’s hilarious. There is a reason he was named after a lizard, and that was it.”

Check out Kimmel’s response up top, and watch his moving opening monologue that jumpstarted the whole conversation down bellow.