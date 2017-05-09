‘Voice’ Top 10: Aliyah Moulden’s Tearful Performance Steals Show

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Aliyah Moulden delivered a stunning, heartfelt performance of “Jealous” Monday night (May 8). The Top 10 finalist stunned America with an incredibly raw, honest song choice.

RELATED: Best Of ‘The Voice’ Top 11: Chris Blue, Hunter Plake, Lilli Passero

Moulden, who lost her father before her first birthday, was visibly shaken during her performance of the Labrinth tune. On Monday’s show, the singer recalled the difficulty of growing up with older siblings that often shared first-hand memories of their fallen father.

Accompanied by a simple piano arrangement and donned in delicate lace, Moulden’s voice soared over a small string section, as pastel lighting flooded the stage.

The stirring performance slowly grows from understated beginnings to a stadium-filling power ballad as Moulden sings, “‘Cause I wish you the best of all this world could give, and I told you when you left me, there’s nothing to forgive.”

Holding back tears for the majority of the song, Moulden is consumed by emotion in the final moments. “I always thought you’d come back, tell me, all you found was heartbreak and misery,” she cried into the microphone. “It’s hard for me to say, I’m jealous of the way, you’re happy without me.”

While Moulden may not be the best pure vocalist this season, she has solidified herself as a top-notch performer, and more importantly, a true artist.