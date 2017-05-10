Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 05-10

It’s official, The Grammys are returning to NYC next year for the first time since 2003. For the last 14 years, the awards show has taken place at which famous center in LA?

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year in prison on bankruptcy & currency charges. One of the child stars of the show, Maddie Ziegler, has starred in music videos for this artist, name the artist.

In 1986 Tommy Lee married this blonde bombshell only to divorce her in the early 90s, name her.

Spike’s documentary I Am Heath Ledger premieres next week with promises to provide unprecedented access into his personal life. Which of the following films was Ledger not in?

Lords of Dogtown, Brokeback Mountain, The Girl Next Door

Disney’s live action Beauty & The Beast is officially the highest grossing PG rated movie of all time with almost $500 million in the US. It just surpassed this animated film about animals searching the ocean for family. Name the movie.

Katy Perry was recently asked what she thought about Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood and if her next album would have a response. She denied that she’d take any personal shots. Which musician has dated both Taylor and Katy at one point or another?

People.com wrote an article listing celebrities who aren’t fans of social media and some names on the list might surprise you such as Amy Poehler and Mila Kunis. Which one of these 3 actresses is the only to use social media? – Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson Scarlett Johansson?

Dirty Dancing is being redone as a TV movie for ABC. In the original, where does Baby vacation with her family & meet Johnny?

Cher will perform & receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards later this month. Which song was #1 on the charts?

American Idol is officially returning but no word on whether or not that includes Ryan Seacrest. Name the last 3 people who served as judges.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons revealed that a spinoff is coming this fall entitled Young Sheldon, about the life of Sheldon Cooper as a child. On the show, Sheldon & his girlfriend Amy Farrah Fowler have a web show — Fun With ____?

Which former member of NSYNC owned a piece of Myspace from 2012-2016?

Phaedra Parks has officially been let go from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Real Housewife Jill Zarin, ex-BFF of Bethany Frankel, was kicked off her franchise as well after becoming the villain & losing the audience. Name the franchise.

Bumble Bee Tuna is getting fined $25 million for conspiring to fix the price of canned tuna from 2011 to 2013. What is the name of the Starkist brand spokes-tuna?

Lifetime is working on a TV movie about Elizabeth Smart’s abduction where Smart herself will produce, narrate & appear onscreen. Where in her house was Elizabeth kidnapped from 15 years ago?