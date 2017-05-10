Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Actually Considering Running For President

By: Eric Donnelly

This could actually be a real thing in 2020.

According to E! News, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed to GQ that he actually is considering running for President. “I think that it’s a real possibility” said the Fate of The Furious actor.

He went on to reveal, “a year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'”

RELATED: John Legend Speaks Out Against President Trump

Could you imagine having a President that was in Baywatch? NBCUniversal Vice Chairman, Ron Meyer, weighed in on his presidential thoughts. “If [becoming the president] is something he focused on…he probably would accomplish it. I think there’s nothing that he couldn’t do.”

Will you ROCK the vote in 2020?!