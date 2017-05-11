Boston Calling Unveils Daily Schedule

May 11, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Boston Calling, Chance the Rapper, Mumford & Sons, Rami Abou-Sabe, Sigur Ros, Tool

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boston Calling has unveiled the daily schedule for the upcoming 2017 festival. Both Saturday and Sunday headliners, Mumford & Sons and Tool respectively, will have the festival grounds to themselves as there are minimal scheduling conflicts.

RELATED: Boston Calling Reveals Site Map

Friday’s primetime slot is a bit messier; young hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and the Icelandic rock group Sigur Ros will compete for crowds from 9:20 – 10:50 PM.

The rest of the weekend is well-spaced, with many artists overlapping but few taking the stage at the same time. One notable conflict comes Sunday evening as Diplo‘s EDM supergroup Major Lazer and the legendary alt-rockers Weezer duke it out from 8:00 – 9:15 PM.

Fans of The XX and The 1975 will have a tough choice Saturday as both sets overlap (with a half-hour of solo time on either side).

Boston Calling will take place May 26 to May 28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Attendees can download the festival app here, which has an interactive schedule and map. Tickets are still available.

bc8 lineup timeslots Boston Calling Unveils Daily Schedule

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live