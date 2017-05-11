Boston Calling Unveils Daily Schedule

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boston Calling has unveiled the daily schedule for the upcoming 2017 festival. Both Saturday and Sunday headliners, Mumford & Sons and Tool respectively, will have the festival grounds to themselves as there are minimal scheduling conflicts.

Friday’s primetime slot is a bit messier; young hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and the Icelandic rock group Sigur Ros will compete for crowds from 9:20 – 10:50 PM.

The rest of the weekend is well-spaced, with many artists overlapping but few taking the stage at the same time. One notable conflict comes Sunday evening as Diplo‘s EDM supergroup Major Lazer and the legendary alt-rockers Weezer duke it out from 8:00 – 9:15 PM.

Fans of The XX and The 1975 will have a tough choice Saturday as both sets overlap (with a half-hour of solo time on either side).

Boston Calling will take place May 26 to May 28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Attendees can download the festival app here, which has an interactive schedule and map. Tickets are still available.