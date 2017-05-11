Can’t Beat Kennedy 05/11

6:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Mo from Tewksbury

Calvin Harris & Katy Perry are allegedly collaborating for his upcoming album. Katy has a makeup line called The Katy Kat Collection with which make-up brand?

The CW has ordered a Dynasty reboot for later this year. Name the lead actress in the original.

16 time Grammy winner David Foster is calling Kanye’s retreat to Wyoming to work on his album brilliant. David was married to which real Housewife of Beverly Hills up until last year?

Rumor has it the American Idol reboot will only hold auditions at Disney World this time around. Traditionally, once a contestant passes the first judge’s audition, they gain a ticket to where?

Two years ago today TOM BRADY was suspended by the NFL for tampering with footballs. What is the name of the person who suspended him?

7:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Angela from East Freetown

A YouTube chef recreated some classic dishes from “Seinfeld” including wild mushroom soup, Elaine’s muffin tops, and the chocolate babka. What is the name of the character who made the soup on Seinfeld?

Harry Styles wore a pink suit for his performance on the “Today” show Tuesday. Is Harry from England or Ireland?

Steak N’ Shake just created a Kit Kat Milkshake. True or false, Dairy Queen has a Kit Kat Blizzard?

The house shown on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is on the market for $9 million. What California city do the Kardashians call home?

Ranker.com has a list of ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time,’ with movies like Forrest Gump, Die Hard & The Princess Bride in the top 10. Finish this line from The Princess Bride; Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to ________?

8:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Patty from Brockton

Ricky Martin will play Gianni Versace’s boyfriend in the next AMERCIAN CRIME STORY. He also played Miguel Morez on General hospital back in 1994. Was Miguel a bartender, doctor or criminal on the GH?

Shania Twain’s new single Life’s About To Get Good is being featured in a commercial for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Where are the Olympics being held?

Liam Payne from One Direction will be joining us Monday for a special lunch-n-listening party. Although One Direction is not officially broken up – which member actually left the group?

Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscar selfie has been dethroned as the most retweeted by this teen who got 3.4 million retweets in order to receive free Wendy’s what for a year?

GMA announced its Summer Concert Series lineup which includes some big names like The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons, & Florida Georgie Line with Nelly. Who of those does not have a show at the TD Garden this year?