Karson was fortunate enough to get Celtics tickets for last night’s game & decided to bring his wife Lana.

This did not sit well with his son Barrett who ended up throwing a fit because he was told he couldn’t go.

Karson claims to have put his foot down with this, but Kennedy & Salt think he was just simply parenting.

