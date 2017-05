By: Eric Donnelly

California Gurls!

Miley Cyrus dropped her new single “Malibu” earlier today along with the music video — it’s incredible. If you haven’t watched it then you need to ASAP.





RELATED: Miley Cyrus Posts Loving Birthday Message to Liam Hemsworth

The song has been getting positive buzz all day…even among the stars. Fellow California Gurl Katy Perry took to Twitter today to express how much she loves it.