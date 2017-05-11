Shakira Unveils Intoxicating “El Dorado” Album Cover & Release Date

By: Eric Donnelly

New Shakira music will be here very soon!

The “Chantaje” songstress took to Twitter earlier today to confirm some rumors circulating around about her new album. It is officially titled El Dorado and it officially drops May 26th!



So happy to announce my new album "El Dorado"- out 26th of May! Shak #ShakiraElDorado pic.twitter.com/PiiHCMKcrp — Shakira (@shakira) May 11, 2017

According to Breathe Heavy, “there are song titles making the rounds as well. One is ‘Everything I Want’ and features Gwen Stefani, the other is titled ‘Perro Fiel’ featuring Nicky Jam. It’s also thought to contain 15 tracks total.”

Those are just rumors, but where there’s smoke — like with the album cover — there’s usually fire. Get excited!