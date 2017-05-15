You’ll Fall In Love With Shakira In Her “Me Enamoré” Video

By: Eric Donnelly

Shakira Shakria!

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is back with the music video for the second single — “Me Enamoré” — from her upcoming ELEVENTH album EL Dorado. She just keeps cranking out the hits. Check out the video below:





The video is a classic fun Shak in a variety of different scenes and it’s shot as if you have the camera — there’s a fun twist on that at the end. She literally looks just like Khaleesi from Game of Thrones during the scenes in the woods / grass.

This track follows her mega smash hit “Chantaje” with Maluma. We can’t wait for the rest of the album!