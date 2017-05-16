Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 05-16

6:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Pattie From Duxbury
- Brookline native Conan O’Brien will be going to court over accusations of joke theft. Back in the 90’s O’Brien was the head writer for this animated show.
- 31 years ago today “Top Gun” was released. Name both Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer’s nicknames in the movie.
- 87 years ago today Ellen Church became the first airline stewardess when she went on duty aboard a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Which U.S. airline posted the highest revenue in 2016. – American Airlines or Delta
- NBC revealed its fall lineup & Will & Grace & This Is Us will both air on Thursday night. In the original Will & Grace, What was Grace’s profession?
- “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman says the show is NEVER coming back. Finish this lyric from the shows legendary theme song.
7:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tina from New Bedford
- Jerry O’Connell appeared in a Funny or Die video spoofing the Steve Harvey “leave me alone” memo. He’s married and has twin girls with what Model/actress?
- Hackers got a hold of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”, and they’re trying to hold it for ransom. This same group just tried to blackmail Netflix when it released 10 episodes for the 5th season of this show.
- Kevin Hart and his wife are expecting their first child together. His Stand up special “Laugh at My Pain” broke a long standing record for number one selling comedy special which was previously held by “Raw” from which comedian?
- Matthew McConaughey wore an “Alright” hat to a baseball game, because of course he did. From what movie did his phrase “alright, alright alright” come from?
- Another bachelor couples bites the dust—Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell have called it quits. What was the name of their spinoff show?
8:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Eliza From North Andover
- 27 years ago today “Muppets” creator Jim Henson died at 53. In the ensemble cast of muppets Kermit is a frog, Ms. Piggy is a pig and Fozzie is a what?
- Janet Jackson turns 51 today, She co-starred in “the Nutty Professor II: The Klumps” with who?
- Six years ago, FOX cancelled “America’s most wanted” after 23 years and 1178 criminals caught. Who was the host of the show?
- Adam Richman is 43 years old today. He hosted an eating show on the Travel Channel where he would venture to different citites trying their cuisine and then take on a local eating challenge at a restaurant. What was the show called?
- Avril Lavigne is “mildly amused” by the re-emergence of a bizarre conspiracy theory that claims she died 14 years ago and was replaced by a look-a-like. She has been married to two different front men for pop/rock bands. Name one of the bands.
